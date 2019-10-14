Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Wearing Brace Following Surgery, Addresses Retirement Rumors

Last weekend’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens was a tough pill to swallow for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was made extra bitter due to the presence of injured star QB Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline. The injured quarterback followed up his appearances at Steelers practice in recent weeks by standing on the sidelines alongside coach Mike Tomlin. He also appeared with a new piece of sportsware in the wake of the surgery on his injured elbow.

As you can see, Roethlisberger is currently sporting a new arm brace to give some added support and help the healing process in the weeks after surgery. His season ending injury raised a lot of questions about his future, so it isn’t a surprise that the star playcaller wants to send as many positive messages as he can.

According to a statement released by the team following his surgery on September 23, Roethlisberger is doing all he can to return for the 2020 season according to Heavy.

“Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic,” the statement read. “Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.”

Coach Mike Tomlin told ESPN that there was no consideration of Roethlisberger retiring after his injury. As the coach explained, the idea is that the QB would play the remaining two years of his contract before any talk of retirement is considered.

“He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we’ve heard, we’re comfortable that’s a strong possibility,” Tomlin told ESPN.

To show how serious he is about his recovery, Roethlisberger isn’t even risking the elbow to get dressed by himself. According to Heavy, he has gotten the help of wife Ashley Harlan to get set up and dressed.

In fact, Harlan might be the reason the star QB was fined during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals for wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines.

“With Roethlisberger unable to use his right arm, his wife dressed him for the Monday night game and strapped the Apple Watch on his left wrist,” ESPN reported at the time. “Roethlisberger then assumed a position he rarely has in his NFL career — standing in street clothes, including an Apple Watch, on the Steelers’ sideline.”

He didn’t even realize he was in violation of any rules and possibly didn’t know he was wearing the Apple Watch. The only notice was the fine letter.