Former NFL Coach of the Year Fired From Team After Four Seasons

An award-winning NFL head coach is looking for a team. On Monday, the Washington Commanders announced they fired head coach Ron Rivera after being with the team for four seasons. The firing comes after the Commanders finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record. In Rivera's four seasons as the Commanders' head coach, the team never had a winning record.

"Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition. Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL. I wish the Rivera family nothing but the best moving forward."

More coaching changes: the Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/4Ri6NQsNLv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

Rivera joined the Commanders after the 2019 season and posted a 26-40-1 record. In his first season with the team, the Commanders won the NFC East despite posting a 7-9 record and Rivera battling cancer. Following the 2020 season, Rivera was named NFC Coach of the Year by NFL 101 Awards. In 2023, the Commanders began the season with a 2-0 record but closed the year out with eight consecutive losses.

"I want every Washington fan to know how much I appreciate your unwavering support," Rivera said in a statement. "Through all the name changes, roster moves, non-football headlines and seasons that did not meet your expectations, you still stood by this team. We did win an NFC East title in 2020, but we fell short since then and for that, I am truly disappointed."

Before joining the Commanders, Rivera was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019. In his nine seasons with the Panthers, Rivera won three NFC South championships was named NFL Coach of the Year twice (2013, 2015) and led the team to the Super Bowl during the 2015 season. Rivera tallied a 76-63 record with the Panthers and is the winningest coach in franchise history.

Rivera, 62, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 as a defensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers as a linebacker coach and defensive coordinator. Rivera played for the Bears from 1984 to 1992 and helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 1985 season.