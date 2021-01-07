Sports World Expresses Anger, Frustration After Witnessing Capitol Riots

A chaotic scene took place in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon when Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to protest Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race. And after witnessing the event live, sports players and coaches expressed their anger and frustration. But at the same time, people in the sports world were not surprised something like that happened.

"This is what's going on. It has been incited. People can't be surprised at what's happening because it's kind of been provoked for a long time," Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown said, as WSBF TV reported. He went on to say what happened in Washington is not being met with "the same outrage and the same anger as other protests, and things that have happened over the last recent months. I'm praying for everyone involved, for safety; I believe they said some people were shot or injured, so praying for the best outcome possible in those situations. But like I said, it's been provoked for a while."

Several NBA reacted to the riots on social media, and before the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics played in a regular-season game Wednesday, they took a knee during the national anthem. Here's a look at sports stars reacting to the event.