Sports World Expresses Anger, Frustration After Witnessing Capitol Riots
A chaotic scene took place in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon when Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to protest Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race. And after witnessing the event live, sports players and coaches expressed their anger and frustration. But at the same time, people in the sports world were not surprised something like that happened.
"This is what's going on. It has been incited. People can't be surprised at what's happening because it's kind of been provoked for a long time," Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown said, as WSBF TV reported. He went on to say what happened in Washington is not being met with "the same outrage and the same anger as other protests, and things that have happened over the last recent months. I'm praying for everyone involved, for safety; I believe they said some people were shot or injured, so praying for the best outcome possible in those situations. But like I said, it's been provoked for a while."
Several NBA reacted to the riots on social media, and before the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics played in a regular-season game Wednesday, they took a knee during the national anthem. Here's a look at sports stars reacting to the event.
Heat and Celtics players kneel during the national anthem
(via @IraHeatBeat)pic.twitter.com/zuwsJNKmQz— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2021
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat release statement: pic.twitter.com/GEUryOiEG0— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021
Same people that didn’t want us kneeling...nvm. 🤦🏾♂️— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 6, 2021
We Wouldn’t Have Even Made It Down The Street!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 6, 2021
Today was acts of terrorism, and should be treated as such!— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 6, 2021
Can’t imagine the casualties there would be had that been BLM... Wtf is going on.— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 6, 2021
Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Where are the police? Do we think an all black protest group could’ve stormed the Capitol and not 1 shot fired, no tear gas. Peaceful protestors got pepper sprayed so Trump could hold a Bible upside for a photo in front of church. Yet, I’m told everyone is treated equally in 🇺🇸— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 6, 2021
Same people screaming be peaceful and you won’t be hurt or killed https://t.co/jk30dHskKz— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) January 6, 2021
The Suns and Raptors lock arms in a unified circle for the Canadian and U.S. anthems. pic.twitter.com/SKspSayvTO— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 7, 2021
After the rioting and attack on democracy in Washington today, there's been no formal discussion between the NBA and NBPA on postponing any of the league's 11 games tonight, sources tell ESPN. The Washington Wizards are set to play the 76ers in Philadelphia.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2021
Doc Rivers on today’s events: “I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to. Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened? That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see.” pic.twitter.com/tk9I35Ksgw— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 6, 2021
An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021
When violence is called for you must be prepared for it. When you are sworn in as a leader you are accepting the responsibility to lead. Leadership comes with responsibility and today our leaders failed us.— Billy King (@bkdefend) January 6, 2021
How would you classify these people at the Capitol? Protesters? Rioters? Domestic terrorists? Anarchists? Violent extremists?— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021