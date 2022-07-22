Sports Icon Bo Jackson Reveals He Helped Uvalde Victims in Touching Fashion

Bo Jackson did something very special for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The football and baseball legend revealed that he was one of the anonymous donors who covered the costs for families who lost loved ones in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Jackson explained to the Associated Press why he wanted to help.

"I don't know if it's because I'm getting old," Jackson, who will turn 60 in November, told the AP. "It's just not right for parents to bury their kids. It's just not right. "I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. ... The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened."

Jackson is familiar with Uvalde as he would stop in the city for food before he drove to his friend's ranch. On May 27th, three days after the shooting, Jackson and a close friend flew to Uvalde to meet with Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and present a check of $170,000 while offering to pay for all funeral expenses. Jackson said he didn't want the media attention and "no one knew we were there."

Abbot's office said Jackson's check was "quickly directed to cover funeral costs," but other fundraising efforts have raised millions to assist the families. "The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship," Abbott said. "In a truly selfless act, Bo covered all funeral expenses for the victims' families so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved."

Nineteen students and two teachers died in the shooting while 17 others were wounded. Law enforcement has been heavily criticized for their response to the shooting since the incident began at 11:33 a.m. local time, and officers killed the shooter at 12:50 p.m. According to the Texas House investigative report, the school district has been blamed for the shooting.

"The findings in their investigative report are beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the response that day," Abbott said in a statement this week. "There are critical changes needed as a result of the Texas House's findings. With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI, and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment."