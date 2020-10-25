'South Park' Characters Returning to Stands for Broncos vs. Chiefs

✖

The Denver Broncos turned heads recently by filling the stands at Empower Field at Mile High with cardboard cutouts of South Park characters. Now the team will do so once again. Randy Marsh, Kyle, Cartman and a large number of other characters will partially fill the stands during an AFC West battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the team didn't simply bring back the same 1,800 characters from earlier in the season. Instead, there will be new additions from the recent "Pandemic Special." The team proved this with a video showing some of the prominent characters sitting in the stands and wearing face masks. They followed Father Maxi in a chant to show support for the home team.

"My Team is the only NFL team to have its own hometown cartoon. Go BRONCOS!" one fan tweeted after seeing the video. Others agreed with the sentiment and expressed excitement about the upcoming battle with the Chiefs. Some even referred to the game as their Super Bowl.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are both Broncos fans. They met at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where they came up with the idea for the show and frequently mention the team in various episodes. These references include former Broncos QB Jay Cutler, who appeared while wearing the jersey of the team that drafted him.

While the South Park characters made their return to the stands, they were not the only "people" on hand to watch the AFC West battle. The Denver Broncos were able to receive approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to host a limited number of fans. Up to 5,700 spectators, roughly 7.5% of the 76,125-person capacity, can sit in the stands at home games.

One special guest joined the Broncos' faithful on Sunday to watch the battle in the snow. Chad Johnson, the Cincinnati Bengals' all-time leading receiver, was in the building as a partnership with Rich Eisen, EPIX and NFL: The Grind. His goal was to watch two of the league's bright, young stars.

"What's up, beautiful people? It's Chad Johnson, better known as Ochocinco," the former NFL star said. "I'm at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium with NFL: The Grind to watch some special kids — Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Let's go Broncos Nation, let's have a good one today. I love y'all."