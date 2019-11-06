Watch Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Show Love to Penn State Football

The Penn State Nittany Lions are getting ready for a big game on Saturday as they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers and both teams enter the game with an 8-0 record. If Penn State wasn’t ready for the game before, the team is now as they received a hype video from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, from the rock group the Jonas Brothers. In the video, Jonas congratulated the Nittany Lions for being ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff Ranks of the year.

“I just want want to give you a word of encouragement,” Jonas said. “You guys have been kicking major ass this season. I’m so proud. I’ve been to one game. I expect to come to many more.”

Later in the video, Turner jumped in to show her support. “I’m proud, too,” she said. “I love you guys. You’re the best, congratulations.”

Always 🆒 to have @joejonas + the Queen of the North on your side. 😏 Get on @SophieT‘s level, Nittany Nation. LET’S GO!#WeAre! pic.twitter.com/ObPDksM5uS — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 6, 2019

This will be one of the biggest games of the college football season. Penn State has always been in the hunt either a Big Ten or national title, but Minnesota came out of nowhere as they are 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and 5-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1961. So Penn State knows they have a tough challenge ahead of them.

“You look at them offensively, it’s probably the best offensive line that we have played,” Franklin said per 247Sports. “They are massive, I mean, massive. The right tackle is 6-9, 400 pounds and not skinny, if that’s — if that’s — excuse me and not heavy, if that’s even possible to say. The guy next to him I think is 6-5, 350. They have the biggest offensive line I think in the country, college, including the NFL. Best wide receiver group we have played. They are going to play a mix of ten personnel, 11 personnel, 12 personnel and then we’ll get into some heavy packages with an extra lineman in there, as well.”

Along with starring in Game of Thrones which ended its run earlier this year, Turner has been on the big screen, starring in films such as X-Men: Apocalypse, Josie and Dark Phoenix. As for Jonas, he has done his share of work in TV and film along with his work in music. He starred in the films Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.