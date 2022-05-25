Social Media Reacts to Javon Kinlaw Verbally Attacking 49ers Reporter
Javon Kinlaw went after a San Francisco 49ers reporter twice. The first incident happened during a practice session and it was not filmed. But when sportswriter Grant Cohn talked about the incident on a YouTube live stream, Kinlaw called in and began to verbally attack him.
"When I pressed up on you in f—ing person, you f—ing shaking like a coward, voice lighter than my f—king baby, fam," Kinlaw said to Cohn, per SF Gate. "What's up with that?" Kinlaw then told Cohn: "I don't give a f— if you are [scared] or not. "All I know is when I walked up on you, your f—king body temperature was cold as ice … your f—king balls had shriveled up, little d— n—."
Before the YouTube Live show, Cohn talked about the incident at practice. "Javon Kinlaw called me a 'sucka a— b—' today. You can't say that. To me, it was one of the better days of my life," Cohn said. "Definitely one of the better days of my career. I'm honored that Javon Kinlaw thinks I'm a sucka a— b—. I've worked so hard in my life to attain this status. Thank you, Javon." Social media had a lot to say about the incident.
The Video
Probably not the best look
But Javon Kinlaw is about to have a GENERATIONAL season 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ttyDpGhV58— Alex (@SadNinersFan_) May 25, 2022
One person wrote: "Kinlaw ain't wrong. Grant ain't Maiocco or Even worth a chance to give player interviews. RESPECT IS EARNED Grant. Lesson learned."
Shocked
Just saw the Javon Kinlaw stuff 😮— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 25, 2022
Another person wrote: "The reporter made a video after the interview and was talking about Javon 'harassing him' at practice and then admits he called him a horrible player, immature, he would be a bust, and was saying things that obviously got in Javon's head."
No Too Bad
The Javon Kinlaw video is wild, but it is far tamer than some of the crap I dealt with and other beat guys dealt with before social media and camera phones. I have so many stories.— Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) May 25, 2022
One person asked: "I know it's off topic but stuff like this happens in the nba more often where it gets heated btw certain commentators or journalists and players but it's unacceptable in football?"
Moment of His Career
Javon Kinlaw did not know that Grant has been working towards this moment his whole career— Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) May 25, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "Everyone saying [Javon Kinlaw] is being immature while ignoring [Grant Cohn's] juvenile soap opera- and tabloid-style of 'reporting' needs to get a grip. Grant's been lowering the bar for a while now."
Both in the Wrong
Javon Kinlaw handled the situation poorly.
Grant Cohn’s inflammatory brand of journalism is wack.
Both can be true.— Diamanté (@EverydayNiner) May 25, 2022
One person argued: "But both aren't true. If you read is articles, there is nothing inflammatory period. If you watch his entertainment show meant for fans who want team scoops, then you are still incorrect."
Arik Armstead Supporting Kinlaw
#49ers DE Arik Armstead has spoken 🎙— WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) May 25, 2022
On the Grant Cohn/Javon Kinlaw debacle #FTTB pic.twitter.com/8QQlBGNLPm
One person said: "To be fair grant hasn't done anything to Javon and it's his job to be critical of players. Yes he is obnoxious and toxic but tbh I never have heard him say anything personal about a player that I can remember. Niners media is so nice which is prob why they can't handle Grant."
New Job for Cohn?
The self-fulfilling prophecy of @grantcohn is complete.
The Niners need to hire him so he can run mental stress tests on players — see who has it to be in the NFL and who doesn't.
Javon Kinlaw is a very large, physically intimidating man but today's action was soft.— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 25, 2022
And this person wrote: "Soft is the wrong word. He stood up for himself. You can say he shouldn't have done it publicly, but you can't say it was soft (I'd also love to see any reporter try and tell Kinlaw he's soft to his face lmao)."