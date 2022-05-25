Social Media Reacts to Javon Kinlaw Verbally Attacking 49ers Reporter

Javon Kinlaw went after a San Francisco 49ers reporter twice. The first incident happened during a practice session and it was not filmed. But when sportswriter Grant Cohn talked about the incident on a YouTube live stream, Kinlaw called in and began to verbally attack him.

"When I pressed up on you in f—ing person, you f—ing shaking like a coward, voice lighter than my f—king baby, fam," Kinlaw said to Cohn, per SF Gate. "What's up with that?" Kinlaw then told Cohn: "I don't give a f— if you are [scared] or not. "All I know is when I walked up on you, your f—king body temperature was cold as ice … your f—king balls had shriveled up, little d— n—."

Before the YouTube Live show, Cohn talked about the incident at practice. "Javon Kinlaw called me a 'sucka a— b—' today. You can't say that. To me, it was one of the better days of my life," Cohn said. "Definitely one of the better days of my career. I'm honored that Javon Kinlaw thinks I'm a sucka a— b—. I've worked so hard in my life to attain this status. Thank you, Javon." Social media had a lot to say about the incident.