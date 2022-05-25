NFL Player Blasts Reporter, Says 'Stop F—ing Playing With Me' on Video

✖

An NFL player went off on a reporter Tuesday. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw appeared on Grant Cohn's YouTube channel after the two got into an altercation at the 49ers' organized team activity earlier that day, according to TMZ Sports. When Cohn broke down the altercation on his YouTube live stream, Kinlaw called in to cuss him out.

"I'm a man just like you," Kinlaw told him on the stream. "My n— is bigger than yours, brother. Put some respect on my name. My b— is bigger than yours, brother. Put some respect on my name." The rant went on for six minutes and it didn't get any better. "All I know is when I walked up on you, your f—ing body temperature was f—g cold as ice," Kinlaw said. "Straight b—. Your f—ing b— shriveled up. Lil d— n—. Stop f—ing playing with me, bruh."

Kinlaw continued: "You don't f—ing know me like that. None of y'all mother f—ers know me like that, bruh. Stop playing with me. I'm not the one. I'm f—ing not the one, bruh. My whole family know what you look like." Kinlaw would eventually leave the live stream, and as of this writing, the 49ers have yet to comment on the situation.

Cohn posted a video shortly after 49ers practice explaining the altercation. He said that Kinlaw approached him during practice and stared at him. Kinlaw then took the hat off of Cohn's head and began singing a rap song about him. On Twitter, Cohn said Kinlaw "did not represent the 49ers organization well today."

Kinlaw, 24, was selected by the 49ers No. 14 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft from South Carolina. In 16 games, Kinlaw has recorded just 1.5 sacks. He only played in four games last season as he was placed on injured reserve in October. "I see (Kinlaw) every day working outside my window," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday at the owner's meetings earlier this year, per Sports Illustrated. "This is the healthiest I've seen him since he's been here. I really think he fixed some of the things that were issues and I'm as excited for him as anyone."