Masato Kudo, a Japanese soccer player who was a member of Tegevajaro Miyazaki, has died, the team announced. He was 32 years old. Kudo, who also spent time in Major League Soccer, was diagnosed with hydrocephalus – a buildup of fluid in the ventricles of the brain — and was hospitalized on Oct. 3, according to Reuters. He died following brain surgery.

"From his achievements in the J1 to being selected for the Samurai Blue, Kudo was an incredibly accomplished player. But in spite of that, he was never arrogant and cherished his teammates, the club and our supporters. He personified our club slogan, 'shinshi' (sincere). For that sort of player to leave us so soon is sad and unfortunate," Tegevajaro Miyazak president, Keita Nimura said, per CNN.

Whitecaps FC mourn the passing of Masato Kudo.



We offer our condolences to Kudo's family and friends at this difficult time. — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 21, 2022

In 2016, Kudo played for the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS, and the club released a statement. "Kudo was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him," the statement read. "He was kind, gracious, and his smile would light up the room. A Japanese international who represented his national team, Kudo joined Whitecaps FC for the 2016 MLS season. In-between his time in MLS, the striker played in his native Japan for Kashiwa Reysol, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Renofa Yamaguchi FC, and most recently Tegevajaro Miyazaki, as well as in Australia with Brisbane Roar."

Kudo began his pro club career in 2009 when he joined Kashiwa Reysol. He was with the club until the end of the 2015 season before going to Vancouver. Following his time in Vancouver, Kudo played for Sanfrecce Hiroshima for four seasons but was loaned to Renofa Yamaguchi FC for two years. In 2020, Kudo joined Brisbane Roar and was there for two seasons. The 2022 season was his first with Tegevajaro Miyazaki. In his career, Kudo appeared in 297 club matches and scored 80 goals.

"Along with the entire Japanese football community, we mourn the passing of Masato Kudo and wish to express our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," the Japanese Professional Football League said in a statement. Football Australia also commented on the death of Kudo.

"Football Australia is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Japanese forward Masato Kudo," the organization said. "Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family and the wider football community in Japan during this difficult time."