Soccer Star Maddy Cusack Dead at 27: Police Issue Latest Update on Cause of Death

Maddy Cusack, a soccer star who played for Sheffield United, died in September at the age of 27. This week, an inquest was opened and adjourned at Derby Coroner's Court as a corner awaits more details about the cause of death. Assistant Coroner Louise Pinder said that Cusack's death was reported on Sept. 21, and she was identified by her father David, according to The Sun.

"We are awaiting a police file and the medical cause of death, therefore I am adjourning the inquest for six weeks for further review then the inquest can be listed in due course, Pinder said at the hearing that was only attended by members of the press.

In a statement, Sheffield United said the club "is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. Maddy, a women's team player since 2019 and marketing executive for the Football Club, passed away on Wednesday. A respected player, Maddy, 27, last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women. Additionally, she was a valued colleague in the offices at Bramall Lane, moving over from the Sheffield United Community Foundation to the Club in 2021 to help market all areas of the Blades," per The Sun.

The Club and Maddy’s family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/49iTkBGgOA — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 21, 2023

In another statement, Sheffield United wrote, "Ahead of the Newcastle game, we will celebrate & honour the life of Maddy Cusack, a loved & respected figure of the Sheffield United family. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone connected to the club & a number of activities have been planned to remember her. We would politely ask supporters to be in their seats for 4:15 pm to partake," per The Sun.

Cusack was entering her sixth year with Sheffield United and signed a new contract with the team in July. She is the first player to make 100 appearances from the club and previously spent time with Birmingham City and Aston Villa. "This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane," Stephen Bettis, chief executive officer of Sheffield United, said in a statement. "Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with. Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family — she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues."