Soccer Player Leon Jeanne's Son Among 3 Dead in Crash

The son of former soccer star Leon Jeanne died in a car accident during a night out, according to Mirror. Rafel Jeanne, 24 was among the three people that police found dead in a crash crash in South Wales. The other two were Eve Smith, 21, who appeared in a Sky reality TV show, and Darcy Ross, 21. Two additional people who were in the car, Sophie Russo, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. All five are beleive to have partied at a bar in Newport before going to a club in Porthcawl. The five were reported missing early Saturday morning.

"Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries," a Gwent Police spokeswoman said, per Daily Mail. "Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing. The case has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures."

Rafel Jeanne's old school, Ysgol Glantaf, released a statement about his death. "It is with great sadness that we hear of the loss of one of our dear, former pupils Rafel Jeanne, who was cruelly and unexpectedly taken this week," the statement read, per Wales Online. "Rafel was a joyful pupil, full of life and energy at school, popular within his year group and a very sincere friend who was well respected among his classmates.

"He contributed regularly to school activities, starring as a member of rugby teams, at the National Stadium winning the Welsh Cup in 2013 and traveling with the school's 7-a-side squad to compete in the Rosslyn Park finals in 2012. His energetic, enthusiastic approach and warm smile attracted people to him and marked his character."

Rafel's father, Leon Jeanne played for multiple soccer teams in his career which lasted from 1997-2015. He was once dubbed as "Wales' most promising footballer" when he played for the Wales under-21 team. Once his playing career was over, Leon Jeanne, got in trouble with the law as he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis in 2015. He was also convicted of dangerous driving after damaging another car while fleeing from the police at 100 miles per hour in 2019.