Soccer Club Makes 13-Year-Old the Youngest Pro Athlete in US History

United States sports history was made this week. On Tuesday, the Sacramento Republic of the United Soccer League (USL) announced they have signed 13-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough to a contract. According to ESPN, Kimbrough is the youngest player to become a soccer professional in the country. It is also believed that Kimbrough became the youngest professional in team sports across the five major leagues in North America.

"Da'vian's journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds," Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant, said in a statement. "We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da'vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together."

The 𝙣𝙚𝙬 youngest professional athlete in American team sports 🙌@SacRepublicFC has signed 13-year-old forward Da’vian Kimbrough! ✍️#ReadyToShine🌟 — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) August 8, 2023

Kimbrough joined Sacramento's youth academy in 2021. He gained attention after being named MVP of the Bassevelde U13 Cup and led the team to the title. In his first season with the academy, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the U13 team. In his second season, Kimbrough competed on the U14 team that finished first in the MLS NEXT division.

"A young player's path is never the same as the person seated next to them. Da'vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him," Republic FC Head Coach Mark Briggs said. "Over the last two years, he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person."

"With each player that comes through our academy, our approach is unique and tailored to help the individual find their best journey," Academy Director Eder Quintanilla said. "Da'vian is a special player who has thrived in difficult and challenging environments. We're excited to be a part of the next step in his development, and to continue to support his professional dream."

Kimbrough, who scored 61 goals in two academy seasons, will be added to the club's first-team roster pending league and federation approval. He will be eligible to play in Saturday's game against Birmingham Legion FC.