‘SNL’: Alex Rodriguez Cheers on Jennifer Lopez at Rehearsal

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is about to take over SNL for the third time in her career, and she is preparing for this outing by simply saying that she’s going to have fun. Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, is fully supportive of this idea and is helping out in any way that he can. According to Instagram, the former MLB star is even taking on a coaching role.

In a photo posted on Friday, Rodriguez showed himself and Lopez on the set of SNL. The singer was preparing to host and star in many different skits while the former baseball player was providing some guidance. Although Rodriguez did also reveal on his Instagram stories that he may be making his 13th cameo on the sketch show.

“Coaching Jennifer on set at [SNL] ,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “Hope you all like dad jokes.”

As it turns out, Lopez may not need that much coaching in order to succeed in this appearance. This will be her fourth time on SNL considering that she has hosted twice and also performed as a musical guest. Although this upcoming show will mark the first time that she has only hosted.

The last time that Lopez hosted SNL was in February 2010, when she became the first Hispanic celebrity to host and perform more than once. It was during this appearance that she performed her songs Until It Beats No More and Starting Over.

Instead of Lopez, the musical guest on Saturday will be a 27-year-old rapper, DaBaby. He has been gaining success after “Suge (Yea, Yea)” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Although DaBaby has not revealed which songs he will be performing.

Hosting SNL will only be the latest memorable moment in Lopez’s year. Her film Hustlers generated positive reviews, and she also revealed that a performance at Super Bowl LIV will be on the docket. Both Lopez and Shakira will be on hand for the Big Game in Miami, and they will likely be adding other performers to fire up the crowd.

For now, however, Lopez will simply focus on succeeding in her hosting abilities on Saturday night. Rodriguez will be on hand for support and to provide any dad jokes that she may require.

