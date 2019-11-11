Skydiver Crashes During Halftime of Packers vs. Panthers

Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers was expected to be a hard-hitting affair due to the defensive talent on the field, but the hardest collision actually took place during halftime of Sunday’s game. A skydiver slammed into the walls at Lambeau Field after descending from the heavens and sliding through the end zone. Although he did appear unharmed.

Following a tradition set by many teams around the league, a skydiver in a number 50 Blake Martinez jersey parachuted into the stadium, aiming for a soft landing near midfield. However, the weather was less than ideal, and the wind carried him further than expected.

The man initially touched down near the five-yard line and attempted to slide to a stop. The wind gusts were too strong, causing his parachute to carry him rapidly toward the wall. He ultimately slammed face-first but was protected by his helmet.

Following the collision, the man stood up to remove his gear and waved at the crowd. This let everyone know that he was relatively unharmed and that he didn’t need medical attention.

One potential reason for this collision with the walls at Lambeau Field was the mixture of wind and snow that turned this battle into a true winter game in Wisconsin. Although a simple miscalculation by the skydiver could have also played a role.

Regardless of the cause, the fans in attendance, as well as the organization, could rest assured that this man was safe and sound. There were many potential injuries that he could have suffered, including a severely sprained ankle or a broken nose. However, he appeared no worse for wear.

As the home of the Green Bay Packers, this field has been known for a celebration called the “Lambeau Leap,” one in which players jump into the stands after every touchdown. The perfect example of this was shown twice during the first half as running back Aaron Jones scored two touchdowns to give his team a 14-10 lead after only two quarters. He later repeated this feat in the third quarter with another touchdown gallop.

This skydiver’s version of the leap was far more dangerous and brought about significant safety concerns, but he was unharmed and ready to exit the field without assistance.

