Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Titans vs Packers

There are only eight more weeks before the NFL regular season comes to an end, and Week 11 will feature two teams in the mix to make the playoffs. The Tennessee Titans will take on the Green Bay Packers tonight (Nov. 17) for Thursday Night Football. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream on Prime Video. It will also stream on NFL+ via mobile.

The Titans (6-3) are in first place in the AFC South and would have the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs if the postseason began today. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in Week 9, the Titans bounced back in Week 10 to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10. Running back Derrick Henry has been a big reason for the team's success, rushing for 929 yards and nine touchdowns on 202 carries in nine games. The Titans got quarterback Ryan Tannehill back last week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. In the game against the Broncos, Tannehill completed 19 of his 36 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

"I thought he was probably average, just getting back in there," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, per the team's official website. "I thought he made some good throws, and I thought there were some decisions that he probably could have made that were better. But then also, everybody … has to be on the same page and we have to protect and we have to be where we're supposed to be, there's a timing element at times.

The Packers (4-6) got a big win on Sunday as they defeated the Dallas Cowboys. It was a much-needed victory after the team lost the last five games. The last time the Packers were 4-6 was in 2016, the same year they won eight consecutive games and reached the NFC Championship game.

"Last week was definitely a low, rock-bottomish for sure," Rodgers said after the win against the Cowboys last Sunday, per the Packers' official website. "Not in a depressive, isolationism way but more disappointment. And I felt like that was the bottom and it was only up from there. I think a lot of the battles that we face are between I and I, between the person that can go out there and dominate and knows that they can, and the little voice in your head that tries to knock you out of that confident perch around you. "I'm happy that I knocked that voice back into hell and had a good performance today."