Lil Wayne Blasts Aaron Rodgers Following Green Bay Packers' Loss to Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game on Sunday, and one famous fan is blaming Aaron Rodgers. After the loss to the Detroit Lions, Lil Wayne went to Twitter to express his frustration. He said the season is over for the Packers, and the team should have not brought back Rodgers as their quarterback.

"RIP to the season," Wayne tweeted. "We should've gotten rid of 12 before the season." Wayne has been a big supporter of the Packers for many years. He has appeared at Lambeau Field during playoff games and even made a song for the team during their 2021 playoff run called "Green and Yellow" which praises Rodgers. However, the four-time NFL MVP player on of the worst games of his career, throwing three interceptions and posting a passer rating of 53.5 in the loss on Sunday.

The interesting thing about Lil Wayne saying the Packers should have not brought back Rodgers is he came close to not returning to the team following the 2021 season. "Frustration and (misery) are two different emotions," he said, per the Packers' official website. "So, when I decided to come back, it was all-in, and I don't make decisions and then hindsight, 20/20 have regrets about big decisions like that.

"So I was all-in, and this is a lot of life lessons for sure this year, but luckily it's not over. There's still a lot of games left. We'll be counted out, probably, by many, and we'll see how we respond." So far this season, Rodgers has completed 65% of his passes and has thrown for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions with an 89 passer rating. The Packers are currently 3-6 on the year but are only two games behind the San Francisco 49ers for the final spot in the final spot in the NFC side of the playoffs.

Lil Wayne (and other Packers fans) might be done with Rodgers, but the star quarterback had had a great run in Green Bay. Along with winning four MVP awards, Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season. He has been selected to Pro Bowl 10 times, the All-Pro Team five times and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.