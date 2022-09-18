'Sunday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Bears at Packers

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season includes one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. The Chicago Bears are will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

The Bears (1-0) are coming off a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and quarterback Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes in the win. Chicago got off to a slow start, failing to advance beyond its own 35 years line on its first five possessions. But the Bears turned things around by opening the second half with three consecutive touchdowns drives. Fields and company are looking to do the same thing against a Packers team that has beaten the Bears six consecutive times.

"I think we know that that's not the product that they wanted to put on the field or put on tape," Fields said per the Bears' official website. "We know this week they're going to come with something to prove because they didn't have the game they wanted to have last week. We're prepared for that. They're probably not going to make as many mistakes as they did last week, so we're just going to have to come out with a fast start and just put points on the board."

The Packers (0-1) suffered a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. The team was missing Davante Adams in a big way as the leading receiver in the season opener was running back A.J. Dillion (five receptions for 46 yards). Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 195 yards and one interception in the loss, revealed why the team struggled against its NFC North rival.

"Obviously, it'd be great to have a 75-yard touchdown to start the game," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "But drops are going to happen. It's part of the game. It's the mental stuff that we just can't have because we're hurting ourselves. Whether we're going the wrong way on a block or missing a protection something or missing a hot [route] or not running the right route [at] the right depth, there was just too many mental mistakes."