Sixers’ Mike Scott Filmed Allegedly Throwing Haymakers at Eagles Tailgate as Fight Erupts

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t finished one week of the regular season, and the fans are already in midseason form. They proved this fact on Sunday prior to the divisional battle against the Washington Redskins when a fight broke out near the stadium. A bystander captured brief footage of the fight with his cell phone, which showed one lone Redskins fan throwing haymakers at a tailgate.

As it turns out, this Redskins fan was well known in the City of Brotherly Love. According to bystanders, the man throwing punches was none other than Mike Scott, a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

It is currently unknown if Scott was the one that initiated the fight, or if he was responding to the fans that recognized him and felt betrayed that he was supporting a division rival.

Obviously, it’s difficult to determine if Scott is truly the one in the video based on the cell phone footage, but his Twitter account did provide some clarity. The 76ers star posted a photo earlier in the day of him decked out in Redskins gear, which matched the clothing seen in the fight video.

As someone born in Virginia, it’s not much of a surprise that Scott is a diehard Redskins fan. He attended both high school and college in that area of the country and developed an appreciation for the DC-based NFL franchise.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that the Eagles fans have been caught in the midst of a fight, either before or after a game. These same fans punched police horses after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship Game and were also involved in a massive brawl during the 2019 preseason.

After the team’s 27-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field last week, two Eagles fans got a hold of a guy and they started to fight him. One of the fans, who was wearing a Carson Wentz jersey, started punching the guy while the other fan, who was wearing a white Jeremiah Trotter jersey, slammed him to the ground. And to make matters worse for the fan who was on the ground, his white hat was stolen.

Two security guards were able to obtain the two Eagles fans and the fight was over quickly. However, this is just another night at an Eagles game as the fans are known for being rowdy and aggressive.