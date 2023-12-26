Simone Biles Responds to Backlash Over Husband Jonathan Owens' Podcast Comments

Simone Biles is standing by her husband following the comments he made during a podcast. Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, went to Instagram on Dec. 21 to post a series of photos of himself and Biles while writing in the caption, "Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here."

"For life," Biles responded in the comments section. This stems from Owens' appearance on The Pivot podcast on Dec. 19. Co-host and former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder asked Owens how he got together with Biles, who was recently named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the third time in her career.

"It's really how she pulled me," Owens responded, per NBC News. Owens went on to talk about how he matched with Biles on dating app Ryaa in 2020. He told the hosts that he "didn't know who she was at the time" and he didn't "pay attention" to gymnastics. "I had some likes on my Instagram. I'm like, OK, so I see what's up. So I still waited. ... And then I come back to my phone and she messaged me on the app," he said. "I didn't know who she was at the time. But the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers, so in my mind I'm like, 'OK she got to be good.'"

Co-host and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark asked Owens if he was "really the catch." Owens responded, "I always say the men are the catch." Biles was with Ownes at the time and laughed when her husband was talking about their relationship on the podcast. People on social media didn't feel the same way.

"Would you have believed Serena's husband if he said he didn't know who she was when they started dating," one user wrote, referring to Serena Williams, per NBC News. "That's how egregious this lie is. WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU, MR. BILES."

"Simone Biles is THE supreme catch, everyday and all days," another wrote on X. "I have complete respect and admiration for her. Mr biles needs to learn some humility." Owens and Biles got married in April after being engaged for a year. Ownes has played in 15 games for the Packers this season and has recorded 74 tackles, one sack and one fumble returned for a touchdown. Biles was named Female Athlete of the Year after winning four medals at the U.S. National Championships and five medals at the World Championships.