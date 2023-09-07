Simone Biles Makes Decision on Competing in 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles has made a decision when it comes to competing in the Olympics next year. The 26-year-old gymnast appeared on NBC's TODAY on Thursday morning and revealed she is planning to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The announcement comes after Biles won the all-around title at the 2023 U.S. National Championships in August.

"I think we have to be a little bit more cautious about how we do things, so everything that we're doing leading up to this next games or whatever is very intentional," Biles said on TODAY. "So we've kind of been playing it on the down-low this time, making sure mentally and physically are both intact. So I think it'll be different, but it'll be good."

EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) joins TODAY’s @hodakotb to talk about returning to competition, setting her sights on the 2024 Olympics in Paris, her long-distance married life with Jonathan Owens and more! @NBCsports #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/8v2tcGnESK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2023

When Biles competed in the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, she pulled out of multiple events as she was dealing with the "twisties." When asked about working her way back to being where she is now, Biles said, "A lot of trust in my coach, my teammates, myself, most importantly. Coming in that gym and making sure I'm doing those numbers, the repetitions, feeling confident in them… As long as I showed up for another day and kept putting that work in, then it kind of went down and dwindled, so right now I'm feeling really good. I think I still sometimes doubt myself, but I'm still doing my therapy and making sure everything's aligned."

Biles also talked about taking care of herself better. "I think I have to take care of myself a little bit more and listen to my body and making sure that I'm making time for the important things in my life rather than before," Biles said, per Olympics.com. "It was just like, go, go, go, and, then, making time after. This time around, it's like being intentional, going to therapy, making sure everything is aligned so that I can do the best in the gym and be, like, a good wife, a good daughter, a good friend, all the good things."

In her Olympic career, Biles has won seven medals in two Olympics. She won four goal medals and one bronze in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and one silver and one bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. Biles is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American Olympic gymnast.