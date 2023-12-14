Simone Biles Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors With NFL Star

Simone Biles is not pregnant…yet. The Olympic gymnast has been enjoying the honeymoon phases of her marriage to NFL star Jonathan Owens. The pair had a lavish beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in May of this year. 140 guests were in attendance. Their wedding party included 8 bridesmaids and 7 groomsmen, and they exchanged heartfelt handwritten vows. Ahead of their international wedding, they held their private and more lowkey nuptials at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas. Biles and Owens first met during a Texans game in 2019. They later met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 and began dating. They happily announced their engagement via Instagram photos in February 2022.

Pregnancy speculation began after Biles posted a series of Instagram posts from the stands as she supported her husband at a Packers vs Giants game. Donning a matching form-fitting brown top and pants set with a camouflage jacket and a hat rocking Owens' jersey number, fans wondered if she had a protruding belly. After noticing several questions and even congratulatory comments, Biles shot down the baby news.

"I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant,'" Biles said on Dec. 13. "I'm not pregnant." But the couple are excited to start a daily one day.

During an Instagram Q&A, Biles told fans that her husband wants a ton of kids. She, on the other hand, only wants two.

In the meantime, both are focused on their booming careers. Owens signed a one-year deal with the Packers. Owens is working toward making the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She won her sixth gymnastics world title in October 2023. Her eighth national title was won in August 2023.