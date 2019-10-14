Simone Biles Makes History, Sets World Gymnastics Championship Medal Record

Simone Biles is now the most decorated gymnast in world championships history. On Sunday, Biles won a gold medal on the balance beam at the world championships in Germany. She has now won 25 world championship medals, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo who recorded 23 in the 1990s.

Overall, Biles won five gold medals at the world championships which is the first time that has happened since 1958 according to NBC Sports. Her mother, Nellie, attended the world championships and she noticed how relaxed Simone was throughout the event.

“She doesn’t come across as stressed,” at this meet, Nellie said. “It’s how calm she is and how confident she is with her skills.”

Nellie also said the time she got with her daughter was good when it comes to seeing how she feels about everything.

“It’s a great bonding experience,” Nellie said before her daughter won her fourth and fifth gold medals on Sunday. “Whatever is on my mind, I can tell her. I can get a feel for how she’s feeling.”

Simone’s boyfriend got to watch her in action and he was seen cheering her on in a video that went viral.

“MY WOMAN IS A 5x WORLD CHAMPION IN THE ALL-AROUND & I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD,” Ervin wrote on Instagram. “I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception. Congratulation, babe! The whole world is proud of you!”

Biles responded to the video by saying, “My mans [lips emoji] can’t wait to give you the biggest smooch ever! thanks for your endless support babe [heart emoji] I love you with my whole heart.”

So the next move for Biles is the 2020 Olympic games which will be held in Tokyo. Biles, 22, says the upcoming Olympics will be the final one she competes in.

“I am in pain most of the time, but it kind of feels right as if not, it is like you could do more. I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last,” Biles said according to CNN.

Back in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Biles won five medals including four gold. She earned first place in team, all-around, vault and floor exercise. She won the bronze medal in the balance beam.