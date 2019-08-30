Olympic Star Simone Biles’ Brother Tevin Biles-Thomas Charged in Triple-Murder

The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was charged in a triple-homicide that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland according to the Daily Mail. Tevin M. Biles-Thomas was arrested in Fort Stewart, Georgia on Thursday for a shooting that left three people dead. He is currently serving in the U.S. Army and has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a statement via Fox News. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

The shooting occurred at an AirBnB rental located in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Police said a fight broke out and that’s when Biles-Thomas allegedly open fire. Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21 were the three who were shot and killed. An arraignment is set for Sept. 13.

Simone Biles reaction

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

Once Simone Biles heard the news, she seemingly shared to Twitter that she was “eating [her] feelings” and fans shouldn’t talk to her.

Back in 2016, Biles took home multiple gold medals during the Olympics, winning individual all-around, team all-around, vault, and floor. This past weekend Biles was given the U.S. all-around title for her performance. This is the sixth time she’s been given the award, which also makes history. Biles is the first woman in nearly 70 years to win the all-around title six times.

So after getting a big win over the weekend, Biles now has to deal with this.

No Name Attached

Why they gotta put her name on it? Let her be great and move on #SimoneBiles https://t.co/gm4wH4CHPK — mouthy (@mouthyxoxo) August 30, 2019

This Twitter has a question for the media when it comes to this news. The user said, “Why they gotta put her name on it? Let her be great and move on.”

The reason they put her name on it is the fact that they are brother and sister. What her brother did won’t affect her when it comes to her career. And the fact that she reacted to it is another reason why it has been reported that way.

Sympathy for the Victims

I’m so sorry for the victims families. I hope Simone knows she isn’t her brother’s keeper. I’m sorry her mom and family will have to deal with the media. — Cheryl Schmatt (@SchmattCheryl) August 30, 2019

This user is showing support for the victims and their families. She said, “I’m so sorry for the victim’s families. I hope Simone knows she isn’t her brother’s keeper. I’m sorry her mom and family will have to deal with the media.”

The media will be asking a lot of questions to Biles about her brother. And once the trial begins, it’s only going to get worse.

Two Different Paths

Very sad. One young person succeeded after a tough childhood & the other failed. Happens in many families of all colors & creeds. — John Wright (@jww372) August 30, 2019

This user reacted by looking at the path both Simone and Tevin took. He said “Very sad. One young person succeeded after a tough childhood & the other failed. Happens in many families of all colors & creeds.”

Again, the trail hasn’t started yet and police are still getting the details. But based on the way things are going, things don’t look good for Tevin.

Destroying Simone Biles?

The mainstream media today has set out to destroy her name. It’s a headline on just about all of them. Their using her name for ratings while tainting it along the way. It’s disgusting. I wish she could sue for defamation. No reason to associate her name with this mass murder. — Chris Feliciano (@Boss_Cfeliciano) August 30, 2019

This user has an interesting take on the news. He said, “The mainstream media today has set out to destroy her name. It’s a headline on just about all of them. They’re using her name for ratings while tainting it along the way. It’s disgusting. I wish she could sue for defamation. No reason to associate her name with this mass murder.”

Race Issue?

It must have been ‘white supremacy’! ….and…leave it to Blacks…the success resentment is so strong he’ll derail his own lovely successful sister with dramatic violence to bring her down. Sigh. poor Simone. She’ll rise up though. That’s who SHE is. — 🌺HighBiscuit (@LilLee53298634) August 30, 2019

Race is the first thing that comes to mind when this user hears the news. One user wrote: “It must have been ‘white supremacy’! ….and…leave it to Blacks…the success resentment is so strong he’ll derail his own lovely successful sister with dramatic violence to bring her down. Sigh. Poor Simone. She’ll rise up though. That’s who SHE is.”

It’s not good for Simone, but we have to remember she’s not being charged. So this won’t affect her when it comes to her career.

Message for Simone

Sorry for the loss of the families loved ones.. Praying for everyone… Simone please continue to be strong and WIN as you push through these troublesome times — Bad2TheBoneCoppertone (@TheCoppertone) August 30, 2019

This user has some encouraging words for the star gymnast. She said, “Sorry for the loss of the families loved ones… Praying for everyone… Simone please continue to be strong and WIN as you push through these troublesome times.”

It going to be a hard stretch for Biles, but as long as she realizes she has the support of millions of fans all over the world, she will be able to get through this.

Attention

What? He couldn’t stand her getting all the attention and fame so he decided to get some? — Egypt_Eyez (@Egyptian_Eyez1) August 30, 2019

This user believes Tevin wanted some attention since Simone has been getting her share of it the last three years. The user said, “What? He couldn’t stand her getting all the attention and fame so he decided to get some?”

That’s probably not the case and we may never know why this happened. But if he is convicted of the crime, Tevin will not get the attention he wants.