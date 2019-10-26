Olympian Shawn Johnson Squeezes Into Old USA Gymnastics Outfit While ’40 Weeks Preggers’

Shawn Johnson East is currently 40 weeks pregnant and anticipating the arrival of her baby, but that doesn’t mean her old leotard from the 2008 Olympics doesn’t fit anymore. To prove this point, she actually donned the outfit and posted a photo on Instagram. Although she did say that it was actually her husband, Andrew, that caused this.

“… fits a little different these days. @andrewdeast dared me too [sic] hahah 40 weeks preggers,” Johnson said on Instagram. “But no joke… this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was. BABY! GET HERE ALREADY! #pregnant #gymnastics.”

For comparison, Johnson also included a photo of herself back in 2008, hoisting her medal in celebration of a victory.

While the focus was on Johnson East and her ability to wear the gymnastics outfit with a baby bump, there was also some attention on her bandaged toe. She recently landed in the emergency room with a broken big toe after dropping a piece of concrete on her foot. Johnson East was 38 weeks pregnant at the time and was anticipating the birth of her child.

Two weeks later, the baby has not arrived but the toe is on the mend. Johnson East is now back to simply focusing on the arrival of a healthy infant. There are many questions about how she and her husband will raise the child and what sports it might play, but she revealed in a video on YouTube that she has a different perspective on the matter.

“Everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, are you having a boy or a girl? What do you want? Are you going to put them in gymnastics? Are you going to put them in football?’ And we had those thoughts in the beginning,” Johnson East said. “I don’t care if it’s a boy, I don’t care if it’s a girl. I don’t even care what the name is right now. I don’t care if they do sports. I just pray that our baby is healthy.”

Shawn and Andrew were married back in April 2016. The ceremony took place on a private farm in rural Tennessee. They originally discovered that they were pregnant back in 2017 but suffered a miscarriage two days later. This news revealed in an emotional video on YouTube.

Now, however, the happy couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby. Although Johnson East is also showing that her outfits still fit.

(Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty)