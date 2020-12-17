Shaun White: See the Olympian's Best Snaps of 2020

Shaun White, one of the most decorated extreme sports athletes alive, spent 2020 in a manner that he did not expect. He had to go into quarantine like millions of other people due to the COVID-19 pandemic and watch as a multitude of events suffered cancellation. However, he continued to provide entertainment for his fans using his social media profile.

While White has remained in quarantine like people all around the world, he has found ways to spice up his time. He has tried out a new hairstyle, taken part in some socially-distanced skateboarding and played board games while wearing unique outfits. He even learned a huge hit from the early 2000s on guitar. Prior to lockdowns and travel bans, he headed overseason for a fashion show with Mike Lowrey himself. Here are some of White's best snaps from 2020.