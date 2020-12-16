Man Behind Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikTok Trend Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Nathan Apodaca, the man behind the Fleetwood Mac skateboarding TikTok trend, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Internet sensation first shared the news on his Instagram page, revealing a screenshot of his positive test. In the post caption, Apodaca — who goes by 420doggface208 on TikTok — wrote, "Dis B— got me plz send prayers."

He added, "Appreciate you all stay blessed," and then hashtags for "I shall overcome" and "In the name of Jesus." Lastly he wrote, "I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THATS WHY I POSTED THIS THANKS FOR ALL THE." According to TMZ, Apodaca's fiancée, Estela Chavez, also tested positive for coronavirus. The pair reportedly experienced symptoms such as fever, headache and coughing. After four days of feeling ill, and having trouble breathing, the couple opted to get tested, which confirmed their suspicions. It appears that they are feeling much better now.

Apodaca was catapulted to viral stardom after a TikTik he made, filming himself drinking some Ocean Spray Cranberry juice while skateboarding and listening to Fleetwood Mac’s "Dreams," became a huge Internet hit. The Idaho resident even found himself on the receiving end of a brand new truck, gifted to him from Ocean Spray. Coincidentally, Apodaca explained that the whole reason for his video in the first place was due to his car breaking down. "My car shuts off from time to time, and it shut off down the highway," he previously told CNN. "I didn't want to wait to flag someone down to get a jump. So I grabbed my juice and grabbed my board."

Regarding his newfound fame, Apodaca told PEOPLE, "It's just insane. I'm blessed and I'm happy that I'm being able to bless those around me." He added, "I didn't ever think any of this would happen from the video. I'm just blessed that it is happening."

Apodaca also was able to get himself a brand new 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Idaho Falls — after having lived in an RV for for some time — which he is deeply grateful for. "With all the donations that I got from before, and the work that I got from the video with my new manager, she's been a blessing," he said. "She's been connecting me with people that I haven't ever been able to talk to myself. You know what I mean?"