Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony: China Sets off Propaganda Fireworks

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has started, and the opening ceremony featured a huge fireworks show. According to the Associated Press, the ceremony features three fireworks shows with the final one indicating that the Olympic Games are open. There were also performers walking or gliding across the stadium, revealing images and photos behind them, according to ABC News.

Before the final set of fireworks, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the games being open. There was a limited crowd at National Stadium, and one of the attendees was Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes as a standoff is unfolding with Russia and Ukraine. This also comes as Jinping is being accused of “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” according to President Joe Biden who didn’t send an official delegation to the Games. The United Kingdon, Australia and Canada also followed the U.S. with a diplomatic boycott.

Beijing Communist Party Secretary and President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee Cai Qi sent a message to the athletes during the ceremony. “The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is to show the world how people boldly rise to challenges and forge ahead into the future that is being worked together to add a new chapter to building a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee emphasized the importance of unity and peace.

“You will live peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic village,” Bach told athletes. “There will be no discrimination for any reason whatsoever. “In our fragile world with division, conflict and mistrust on the rise, we show the world, yes, it is possible to be fierce rivals while at the same time living peacefully and respectfully together.”

This is the second time Beijing hosted the Olympics as the city also was the home of the 2008 Summer Games. Beijing is the first city in Olympic history to host the Summer and Winter Games, and the U.S. is looking to put on a show, led by Shaun White and Chloe Kim. White has won three gold medals in his Olympic career for snowboarding. Kim, also a snowboarder, turned heads when she won a gold medal for the halfpipe event in 2018. The Winter Olympics will go on until Feb. 20.