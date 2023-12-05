Shaun Davis, Former Mr. Universe Champion, Dead at 57

Shaun Davis, a bodybuilder who won the Mr. Universe title, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 57 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Davis dealt with kidney problems, which led to him announcing his retirement. Davis had a kidney transplant in 2009 after three years of dialysis.

"Just received terrible news from Helen Burrows (Davis' partner) of (sic) the passing of my friend Shaun Davis," Kuldeep Bhardwaj wrote in a Facebook post on Dec. 1. "I'm absolutely devastated. Rest in Peace my friend. You were (sic) a true inspiration right from the day I met you at school, through your amazing bodybuilding years and after. Your smile and laughter will be (sic) missed."

Davis, who weighed 334 pounds at one point, won several bodybuilding competitions, including Mr. Univese in 1996. He also won Mr. United Kingdom, Mr. Europe, Mr. Pro Universe and Mr. Britain, among others. "I woke up this morning to the sad news that Shaun Davis, my fellow iron warrior, has passed away," bodybuilder Edward Abbew wrote in a social media post, per Daily Mail.

"Shaun beat me to win the British Overall Champion title in 1996. I came third. Shaun came first. In fact, we were both prepped by the same coach, Patrick Nichols. I saw Shaun's condition in 1996 when he beat me. I asked him who his coach was and he put me in touch with Patrick, who prepped me to win the 1997 overall title. That was the time when only one pro card was given in the UK. On winning our pro cards, Shaun and I competed in many countries. We were also at one time sponsored by the same company. That meant we shared hotel rooms in New York, Toronto, Budapest and Essen."

Another bodybuilder, Tony Brown, wrote: "Woke up this morning to the (sic) sad news of fellow Brit Shaun Davis passed away. He helped me get known when I came over to North America after turning pro and more importantly, helped me get a contract with Allmax Nutrition. A NABBA legend and one of the UK's best bodybuilders ever."