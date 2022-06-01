Paul Poloczek, Bodybuilding Champion, Dead at 37

✖

Paul Poloczek, a bodybuilding champion, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 37 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but Generation Iron said Poloczek was last seen at the NPC Worldwide Championships in Baden-Württemberg. Poloczek's partner, Katherin DeNev, was the first to reveal he died.

"Bodybuilding was your life," DeNev wrote, which was transcribed by Generation Iron. You are not forgotten, you will live on in our hearts. We will love you forever." Poloczek was a Polish bodybuilder who immigrated to Germany at the age of 4. He was big into soccer when he was young but became interested in bodybuilding at the age of 16 and won his first Junior Championship bodybuilding competition at the age of 17. In 2012, Poloczek placed second in the Super-Heavyweight division of the German Championships. He then finished second at the Arnold Classic Amateur Europe and also the Arnold Amateur Championships in Ohio in 2014.

In 2017, Poloczek placed first in the Arnold Classic Amateur competition in Ohio. He also earned his pro card that year and would late compete in the New York Pro in 2018. He did not place in that competition, leading to him taking some time off. However, Poloczek returned in 2021 and finished 16th in the Europa Pro.

People on social media reacted to Poloczek's death. "Today's 'sudden' death," one person wrote. "A Polish bodybuilder has died just hours after leaving a tournament. Paul Poloczek died suddenly (there's that word again) aged 37. 'Mystery surrounds the Polish athletes passing.' Every day. Every f—ing day. And crickets from the media."

Another person wrote: "Bodybuilding can be taken to an extreme – again, we don't know. Do an autopsy. Release information about vaccine use, especially if he died of a heart attack or stroke."