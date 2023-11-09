Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Looks Just Like Dad in New Shirtless Bodybuilding Video

Joseph Baena looks just like his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the 26-year-old son of the action star continues to build his physique much like his father did in his body-building days. Baena, whose mother is Mildren Baena, took to Instagram this week to flex shirtless, posing in the same ways his dad famously did to show off his impressive muscles.

"Competing with myself to be better everyday!" Baena captioned the photos. The Dancing with the Stars alum's followers were quick to make the comparison to Schwarzenegger, with one person commenting, "Get this guy a role as young Conan! A prequel! He is perfect! Just will have to work in the voice!" Another person wrote, "Keep up the great work, now start making some great action movies like your dad!" as a third echoed, "Wow some of the best genes on the planet ! Keep going brotha."

Baena recently paid tribute to his dad while visiting the Arnold Schwarzenegger Museum in Austria, recreating many of the photos of his dad and even striking the same pose as the statue of the Austria native that stands outside the museum. "It's not a trip to Austria without visiting the @arnoldschwarzeneggermuseum right?" he wrote last week.

Fans also made note of Baena's likeness to Schwarzenegger at the time, with one person commenting, "You look just like him bro," as another marveled, "This kid looks like Arnold more than Arnold!" In reference to Schwarzenegger's iconic Terminator role, one person wrote, "He said he'll be back.....He didn't lie," as a different person pitched, "I see you playing the terminator for a new generation."

Despite his love for his father, Baena has retained his mother's last name – a decision he addressed to E! News' Daily Pop in December 2021. "There's a few different variables in that," Baena said at the time when asked about his last name. "But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

Schwarzenegger's influence on his son's life has been huge, however. "I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot," Baena added. "So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."