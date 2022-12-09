Shannon Sharpe Talks Russell Wilson's Play With Denver Broncos (Exclusive)

The Denver Broncos are not having a season to remember as they are currently 3-9 on the year. But what makes the season disappointing is the team brought in quarterback Russell Wilson to fix their issues at the position, and he is having the worst season in his NFL career. Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about the Broncos and what he hopes for them going forward.

"I hope they can turn things around. I like to see them do well," Sharpe exclusively told PopCulture via email. "Russ has not been the Russ that we have been seeing." So far this season Wilson has completed just 60% of his passes while throwing for 2,558 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions with an 83.5 passer rating. He's on pace to have his lowest completion percentage, touchdown passes and passer rating in his career after becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL when he was with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-2021. In March, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players. And before the 2022 season began, the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract.

Sharpe was with the Broncos from 1990-1999, and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway was his quarterback. At that time, the Broncos were one of the best teams in the NFL, winning back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998. And Sharpe became of the best tight ends during that time, being named First Team All-Pro four times. After Sharpe left the Broncos in 2000, he joined the Baltimore Ravens and helped the team win a Super Bowl that same year. He spent another season with the Ravens before coming back to Denver where he would finish out his career.

Along with sharing his thoughts on the Broncos and Wilson, Sharpe weighed end on the NFL celebrating tight ends with National Tight Ends Day. He said: "I was very happy that the NFL gave Tight Ends a day to celebrate because they are the only position to have a day dedicated to them when they are not paid as much as Quarterbacks and the rest of the players." National Tight Ends Day was celebrated on Oct. 22.