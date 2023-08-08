'Undisputed': Super Bowl Champion to Join Skip Bayless on FS1 Show Following Shannon Sharpe Exit

Skip Bayless has found his new co-host for the FS1 show Undisputed. According to the New York Post, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman will be going head-to-head with Bayless daily following the exit of Shannon Sharpe. The outlet said that Sherman will be with Bayless on around 50 to 100 shows per year, mostly during the football season. Sherman is also an analyst on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football and will remain on the program for the 2023 season. The New York Post said Sherman's FS1 contract is not signed, but he did agree to a deal. FS1 reportedly also showed interest in former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who was part of the ESPN layoffs.

Sherman and Bayless are familiar with each other as the two clashed on the ESPN show First Take with Stephen A. Smith over 10 years ago. On the show, Sherman told Bayless to "address me as All-Pro Stanford graduate," while also telling him that he "had never accomplished anything." Bayless then fired back by saying he had "accomplished more in [media]" than Sherman had in football. In July, Sherman and Bayless met up at The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a two-hour talk and it went well, according to the New York Post.

Sherman, 35, played in the NFL from 2011-2021 and is considered one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. In his 11 seasons in the league, Sherman was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro Team five times and helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl during the 2013 season. Sherman led the NFL in interceptions (8) that season and was a member of the Seahawks defense that led the league in scoring defense for four straight years (2012 to 2015).

Sharpe hosted his last episode of Undisputed on June 13. He joined the show in 2016 when it premiered and would have his share of battles with Bayless. And while it might seem like Sharpe and Bayless did not like each other, Sharpe made it clear that wasn't the case.

Skip Bayless. You fought for me, brother. I'm here because of you," Sharpe said on his final episode of Undisputed. "You've allowed me to share the stage with you. You've allowed me to share the platform. I'm going to cry in the car, but I'm not going to cry now. The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me.