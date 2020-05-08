Ex-Lakers Player Shannon Brown Arrested for Shooting at 2 People Entering His 'For Sale' Home

✖

Shannon Brown, former NBA player who won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, was arrested on May 2 after allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of two people who said they entered his home that was listed for sale, according to The Citizen. The incident happened in Tyrone, Georgia, and the two people who entered the home said the gate and front door were open. Brown was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Tyrone Police Department spokesperson Philip Nelson said a man and woman were looking for homes in the area at 6 p.m.They stopped at Brown's home which had a for sale sign outside. The couple told police the gate to the property was open as well as the front door. When they entered the home, someone said, "Come in." Brown was then seen holding a rifle, and the couple told police Brown fired five for six shots in their direction. Police were contacted by the couple at 9:45 p.m. and met them in the subdivision.

Brown, 34, was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers No. 25 overall in 2006. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before moving on to the Charlotte Bobcats. Brown was then traded to the Lakers in 2009 and helped the team win a championship that season and in 2010. In 2011, Brown signed with the Phoenix Suns and was with the team for two seasons. He also was a member of the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

"I'm grateful, man," Brown said to ESPN in 2012 when I asked how he looks back on his Laker career. "I came from Charlotte and when I got here, Mitch [Kupchak], Phil [Jackson] and the whole team received me real well. They told me what I needed to do to help this team and two championship later, I can't complain. They let me go out there and showcase my talents to the world. It was good to have helped this team and this franchise win two championships and then help my career, also. So it's definitely unbelievable. I'm definitely grateful and thankful.

"The sad part about it is you build relationships and friendships with these guys and then you gotta leave, you know what I mean. And that's probably the most hurtful part. You're not really around the guys all of the time that you're around, pretty much, every day. Talking to, kicking it with, laughing, joking, talking about personal stuff, on the court stuff. All of that... that's the saddest part of it."