Seth Rollins Reportedly Misses 'WWE Raw' to Film Marvel Movie

Seth Rollins did a sit-down interview with Corey Graves during WWE Raw on Monday night to talk about his championship match at the end of the month. And while Raw is live every week, Rollins' segment was not as it was pre-taped so the former WWE Champion could film the new Marvel Studios film Captian America: New World Order, according to WRKD Wrestling. The outlet shared a photo of Rollins on set Tuesday morning while also saying that many people backstage are happy for him. However, some are concerned about his future with WWE if he continues to get roles and movies while getting a push from the company

Rollins is scheduled to face AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. It's not known what role Rollins has in the film or how long he will film his scenes. But he will likely be ready to face Styles for the world title later this month.

According to Fightful, Rollins was dressed up as a member of the Serpent Society. Rollins' role in the fourth Captain Americamovie has not been confirmed, but the film will star Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford and Liv Tyler. Captain America: New World Order, will premiere in theatres on May 3, 2024.

In September, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Ramirez about his role in the film. "Just that relationship with Sam and to be able to do some physical things," Ramirez said. "Who knows what he does? I'm having a lot of fun with different parts of training, just because I think the whole world of possibilities is open. And I'm excited to see what someone that is young and ambitious gets down... I haven't read any of the scripts. I don't know what's going to happen. Just to me, it's still just a world of possibilities. And I'm, more than anything, just excited to see how that relationship with Sam... It was just so much fun to film with Anthony [Mackie]. I could just banter for days. And we're back and forth, quipping. That's what I'm most excited about."