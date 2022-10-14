Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor

Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Ford's casting was first reported on The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider and also reported by Slash Film. In a previous edition of The Hot Mic, Sneider mentioned that Marvel Studios wanted to announce Ford's casting for Thunderbolts at the D23 convention. Lucasfilm allegedly nixed that idea since Ford was also going to be attending its panel to promote Indiana Jones 5.

If Marvel's current schedule pans out, Ford would appear as Thaddeus Ross in two Marvel movies released within months of each other. New World Order, the fourth Captain America movie and the first since Anthony Mackie's Falcon picked up the shield, is scheduled to open on May 3, 2024. It will be directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox). Tim Blake Nelson, who played the villain Leader in The Incredible Hulk, is set to co-star.

Thunderbolts is scheduled for July 26, 2024. This film will feature a group of antiheroes being sent on missions for the government. The team will consist of Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Eric Pearson, who wrote the screenplay for Black Widow, is writing Thunderbolts. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is directing.

Although Ford celebrated his 80th birthday in July, he has shown no signs of slowing down. He just finished filming Indiana Jones 5, which will open on June 30, 2023. He is also working on the first major television projects of his career. He will play an ancestor of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character in the upcoming Paramount+ series 1923, opposite Helen Mirren. Ford was also cast in Apple TV+'s Shrinking.