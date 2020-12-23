'Captain America: New World Order' Star Danny Ramirez Teases Character Arc in Upcoming Marvel Film (Exclusive)

Danny Ramirez is putting together a strong resume. Along with starring in an episode of Tales of the Walking Dead and playing a big role in a hit film Top Gun: Maverick, the 30-year-old actor also starred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has led to him being featured in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: New World Order. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ramirez revealed what he wanted to see from his character as he evolves from the Disney+ series to the film set to be released on May 3, 2024.

"Just that relationship with Sam and to be able to do some physical things," Ramirez exclusively told PopCulture. "Who knows what he does? I'm having a lot of fun with different parts of training, just because I think the whole world of possibilities is open. And I'm excited to see what someone that is young and ambitious gets down... I haven't read any of the scripts. I don't know what's going to happen. Just to me, it's still just a world of possibilities. And I'm, more than anything, just excited to see how that relationship with Sam... It was just so much fun to film with Anthony [Mackie]. I could just banter for days. And we're back and forth, quipping. That's what I'm most excited about."

(Photo: Image Group LA)

Ramirez played Joaquin Torres who is part of the support staff for Sam Wilson (Mackie) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the series, Sam makes the move from Falcon to Captain America. And in the upcoming Marvel film, Joaquin could likely take on the role of Falcon, which is what happens in the comics.

Captain America: New World Order will be the fourth film in the Captain America franchise and the first not to feature Chris Evans who played the title character. Evans' last appearance as Captain America came in 2019 in Avengers: Endgame. At the end of the movie, Steve Rogers (Captain America), returns the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their proper timelines and remains to live with Agent Peggy Carter in the past. In the present day, an elderly Rogers gives the Captain America shield to Sam. Captain America: New World Order will be the fifth film in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.