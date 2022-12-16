Serena Williams' Husband Lobbies for Colin Kaepernick's Return to the San Francisco 49ers

The husband of Serena Williams wants Colin Kaepernick back with the San Francisco 49ers. Alexis Ohanian recently went to Twitter and posted a GIF of Kaepernick scoring a touchdown while wearing a 49ers uniform. And in the tweet, Ohanian wrote that the 49ers should give Kapernick a workout.

When Ohanian wrote this, the 49ers just lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a Lisfranc foot injury, and he will miss the rest of the regular season. But the team seems to be playing well with rookie QB Brock Prudy as they have won their last two games and just clinched the NFC West title.

Additionally, it's hard to see any team signing Kaepernick at this point. The 35-year-old hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. At the start of 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice as well as police brutality. This summer, Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders but never signed with the team.

Before the workout, Kaepernick appeared on the I AM ATHLETE show and talked about making a comeback. "I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," he said. "But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp said Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders was not great. "I heard it was a disaster," Sapp said on Vlad TV. "I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. ... I'm wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn't get out, right. "I mean, somebody wasn't over the fence or nothing? Come on, man. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up and it ain't like they can stop you." Ohanian is known for being the co-founder and executive chairman of the social media site Reddit. He got engaged to Williams in 2016, and the couple married a year later. Ohanian and Williams have one daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born on Sept. 1, 2017.