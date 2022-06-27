NFL Hall of Famer Says Colin Kaepernick's Workout With Raiders Was a 'Disaster'

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders last month, and he reportedly had a strong showing. But one Pro Football Hall of Fame player believes the reports of Kaepernick having a good workout is false. Warren Sapp recently appeared on Vlad TD and said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had a workout he would like to forget.

"I heard it was a disaster," Sapp said, per CBS Sports. "I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever." Sapp went on to say that he's surprised a tape of the workout hasn't leaked. "I'm wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn't get out, right," Sapp said. "I mean, somebody wasn't over the fence or nothing? Come on, man. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up and it ain't like they can stop you."

It's now clear where Sapp got his information from, but Kaepernick's agent had to clarify that the workout went well. "I guess Warren didn't talk to the general manager or the head coach," Jeff Nalley told Pro Football Talk. "I spoke to the GM several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I'm surprised Warren would say that because it's not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team."

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. In his last NFL season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the country. He opted out of his contract in 2017 and has been a free agent since. In April, Kaepernick appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and said he's ready to return to the NFL.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said. "But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."