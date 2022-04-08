Terrell Owens Sends Message to Colin Kaepernick Ahead of Football Return

✖

Terrell Owens is returning to football and looking to recruit Colin Kaepernick. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Owens, an NFL Hall of Famer who spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, said he wants Kaepernick to join him and play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Owens knows Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL and believes playing in the FCF can help him get there faster.

"I feel like he could come in and really use this to really sharpen his skill set," Owens said. "Especially because there's some questions about him not playing for such a long time." Kaepernick has been working out to show off his skills. Most recently, the former 49ers quarterback worked out in front of scouts at the University of Michigan's spring game. The workout was made possible by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh who was Kaepernick's coach when they were with the 49ers.

"Coach Harbaugh, he's always been phenomenal for me," Kaepernick said to WXYZ-TV, per 247Sports. "From the time we met at the combine to my pro day to him drafting me and choosing to start me. From there, our relationship has continued to grow and develop. Phenomenal person. Phenomenal man. Lots of love for coach Harbaugh." Kaepernick has not played since the end of the 2016 season but believes he can make an impact on an NFL team.

"Oh, absolutely," Kaepernick said. "I can still sling it. Me getting out here for the exhibition was to be able to show that I can do that. It was one of the questions my agent kept getting: 'It's been five years. Can he still play?' So, we want to make sure that I come out and I show everyone that I can still play. Still throw it. Really just looking for an opportunity to have a door open to have that be a pathway to be able to get back in there, get a starting job, and lead a team to a championship."

Owens recently announced he will play in the FCF 12 years after playing in the NFL. The 48-year-old has kept in shape over the years and will is not counting out an NFL comeback. In his career, Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,943 yards and 153 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.