SAG Awards 2020: Scarlett Johansson Attends Show Despite Being Hit With ‘Violent Illness’

Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson is attending the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, despite being too ill to attend an event during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday. Johansson was going to share the 2020 Outstanding Performers of the Year Award with her Marriage Story co-star Adam Driver, who had to accept solo. Johansson is up for two awards at the 2020 SAG Awards.

“It was food poisoning. All is OK,” Johansson’s representative told Entertainment Tonight Sunday, adding that Johansson will be at the awards show. She is also set to present an award.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johansson was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Marriage Story and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Jojo Rabbit. Both performances also earned her Oscar nominations last week.

Johansson and Driver were scheduled to appear at the Arlington Theatre together on Friday night, but SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling told a disappointed crowd that Johansson could not be there.

“I am so saddened that I can not be here with you this evening,” Johansson wrote in a note Durling read, reports NoozHawk. “An hour and a half ago, I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar hotel (in Montecito) for the theater. I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor in person, and to not be here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least.”

Driver still attended the festival event, and discussed his philosophy on acting.

“Acting to me is many things,” the actor said. “It’s a craft. It’s a political act. Unfortunately, it’s a business, and it’s a service. I think acting is a service industry. I’m there in service of the director, the actors and the crew, and the story overall, which is more important. I very much believe in that. I believe in the potential effect of great collaboration.”

Marriage Story also earned nominations for Driver in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Laura Dern in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role categories. The film was surprisingly not nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite were nominated for Outstanding Cast.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images