Sara Lee Fans Pay Tribute to WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Following Her Death at 30

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee died this week at the age of 30. The cause of death has not been revealed but Lee's mom confirmed the news on Facebook. Lee rose to fame when she was on the WWE competition series Tough Enough in 2015. She was with the company for a year before being released from her contract.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara has gone to be with Jesus," Lee's mother wrote in the Facebook post. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

WWE also released a statement. "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee," the company said. Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE's Tough Enough. Lee went on to win the fan vote for Tough Enough and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world." Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Lee.