Sara Lee Fans Pay Tribute to WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Following Her Death at 30
Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee died this week at the age of 30. The cause of death has not been revealed but Lee's mom confirmed the news on Facebook. Lee rose to fame when she was on the WWE competition series Tough Enough in 2015. She was with the company for a year before being released from her contract.
"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara has gone to be with Jesus," Lee's mother wrote in the Facebook post. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."
WWE also released a statement. "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee," the company said. Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE's Tough Enough. Lee went on to win the fan vote for Tough Enough and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world." Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Lee.
WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022
One fan said: "I remember her face and she won tough enough but then I DK what happened I think she was in the same tough enough as Mandy Rose but not 100 sure."
Every little bit helps. RIP Sara ❤️https://t.co/4JE5NhiXce— Bull James (@RealBullJames) October 6, 2022
Another person show: "That makes me very sad, died way too young. my sincere condolences to your family and all the strength and love in this world. R.I.P. Sarah Lee."
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Sara Lee Memorial Fund https://t.co/oE2c59HLBH— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 7, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "It's good to see no matter the company no matter the brand just wrestlers grieving together. in a sad way this brought us together."
This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee pic.twitter.com/bGZ9FZNnXj— SARAYA (@Saraya) October 6, 2022
A fan stated: "Omg we are so lost for words so heartbroken gonna truly miss you our heart's go out to the family and friends during this difficult time rip Sara."
Sara Lee Memorial Fund 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/lzypdT7UBO— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 7, 2022
A fan replied: "Condolences to you and your colleagues who worked and considered Sara family. She went too young."
Everyone at BT Sport is devastated to hear of the passing of former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner, Sara Lee.
Our thoughts go out to her husband, two children, family and friends at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Xip8IjA7vo— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 7, 2022
One person tweeted: "I was heartbroken to hear that my number one pick to win Tough Enough and my favorite wrestler of her generation passed. My condolences to her family and friends and all of her wrestling family on [WWE] and others. She was an amazing wrestler and a good family woman."
My heart is absolutely broken 💔 . I am lost for words and I am still in absolute shock. I love you and will miss you eternally Sara Lee. pic.twitter.com/DZueVhj2Mm— Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 7, 2022
And this fan replied: "Every picture I have seen her I just feel sad I remember watching her and tough enough And I was happy when she won Sad Day."