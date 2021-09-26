Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Killed in Fall at San Diego Padres’ Petco Park

A woman and her 2-year-old son died after falling from the third level of Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune (per ESPN). The incident happened as fans were heading inside the Padres game. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. local time, 20 minutes after police alerted the incident to Lt. Andra Brown.

The names of the woman and her son were not released, but Brown said the two feel from the third level concourse – the equivalent of six stories high – to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive. They had been at a dining/concession area on the concourse level before the fall, according to Lt. Adam T, Sharki. The boy’s father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are aware of the incident on Tony Gwynn Dr. and first responders are on scene,” Padres vice president of communications Craig Hughner said in a statement. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. All media inquiries should be directed to SDPD.” Police told the Union-Tribune that the pair’s death “appeared to be suspicious” but it’s too early to know where it was intentional or an accident.

“It’s a tragic event,” Brown said, per Fox 5 San Diego. “We feel horrible for the families and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.” There were a number of people on social media who reacted to the news.

“Hard to fathom how something so bad could happen at a place designed to create happiness,” one person tweeted. Straight gutted.The husband and father will never be the same. I hope he can find peace. Another person was also sad after learned about the tragic incident.

“This is absolutely horrible,” another person added. It’s going to be difficult enough to find the truth, so all of you couch detectives need to keep your assumptions to yourselves and stop with rumors.The 1 fact is that this was tragic.my heart bleeds for the family. Fall happened shortly before the Padres lost the Atlanta Braves 10-8 in extra innings. San Diego is eliminated from playoff contention.