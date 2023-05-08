Vida Blue, Three-Time World Series Champion Pitcher, Dead at 73

Vida Blue, a three-time World Series champion pitcher who spent most of his career with the Oakland Athletics, died on Saturday, the team announced. He was 73 years old. It was revealed that Blue died at a hospital in San Francisco due to medical complications stemming from cancer.

"There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue," the A's said in a statement. "He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A's Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

We mourn the passing of Vida Blue, a Cy Young, MVP and three-time World Series winner. He was 73. pic.twitter.com/dTJScoMstO — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2023

Blue, began his MLB career with the Athletics in 1969 and was with the team until the end of the 1977 season. During that time, Blue was selected to the All-Star team three times and helped the team win three straight World Series titles (1972-1974). His best season was in 1971 as posted a 24-8 record with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts. Blue won the Cy Young and MVP awards that year.

In March 1978, Blue was traded to the San Francisco Giants and was there for four seasons. He was named to the All-Star team three times while in San Francisco and was the starter in the game in 1978. In 1982, Blue was traded to the Kansas City Royals and was there for two seasons. He was suspended for the 1984 season due to him spending three months in prison for attempting to purchase cocaine. Blue returned to the Giants in 1985 and spent two seasons with the team before announcing his retirement in 1987. In his career, Blue posted a 209-161 record with a 3.27 ERA and 2,175 strikeouts. He is a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame as well as the Giants Wall of Fame.

"Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years," Giants president Larry Baer said in a statement. "His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he's had on our community."

The Royals also issued a statement about the death of Blue. "We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Vida Blue," the team said. "We send our deepest condolences to Vida's family and loved ones."