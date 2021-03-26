Saints Cornerback Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property

✖

A New Orleans Saints cornerback was arrested on Thursday night in Cleveland. According to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com, Marshon Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail on the charge. However, Lattimore hasn't been formally charged with the crime. The details of his arrest have not been released.

Lattimore was drafted No. 11 over by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording five interceptions and 18 passes defended with one touchdown. He reached the Pro Bowl three times in his four seasons and had posted 10 interceptions and 55 passes defended during that span.

Before the start of the 2020 season, Lattimore talked to reporters about what he expects from the secondary. "The secondary group, man, we're rocking right now," he said. "Everybody knows their role and they're doing well. Everybody in the back end, the whole defense is looking amazing right now, but we can always get better and tweak up the little things, but right now we're doing good, we're competing and we're going after ball too so it's good."

Lattimore also talked about playing more consistent football going forward. "Yeah, I know deep down that I can be consistent, but right now it's still early," he stated. "I have a long way to go to really test that consistency, but right now definitely I could do it. It is just not getting bored, not underestimating receivers, play every receiver like they're Julio Jones, or Mike Thomas, or the top receivers so that's really what it is with my consistency. Yeah, I believe I can do it."

During Lattimore's time at Ohio State, he helped the team win a national championship in 2014 and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2016. Before he was drafted to the Saints, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected Lattimore would be a Pro Bowler in the early stages of his career.

"Finally healthy for his redshirt sophomore campaign in 2016, he won a starting job and made the plays on the field that coaches hoped he would," Zierlein wrote about Lattimore's final year at Ohio State. "The first-team All-Big Ten pick had four interceptions and nine pass breakups in his first full year with the team."