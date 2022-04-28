2022 NFL Draft: A Mock Draft of the First Round

The NFL Draft has arrived, which means experts are rushing to publish their final mock drafts before the first round begins. Over the last few months, there have been thousands of mock drafts to hit the internet, and it's likely all of them will be wrong. However, it's still fun to predict who the NFL teams will choose to make them better for the 2022 season.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network recently spoke to reporters about the draft which is taking place in Las Vegas. "It does feel like Christmas a little bit with all the excitement," he said. "I think Vegas is going to be awesome. It's going to be a great atmosphere. In the draft itself there's so little that's known at this point in time. It's kind of fun not even knowing who the first pick is going to be.

"We don't know where these quarterbacks slot in and where they'll end up going. It provides a lot of intrigue. We might not have those star-stars that we've had the last couple years up at the top, but I don't believe we're ever had more intrigue than we do this year with this draft. Eight teams having two picks, it adds another layer to it, as well. Really looking forward to getting out to Vegas. I think it's going to be a memorable draft. It's going to be a lot of fun." Here's a look at PopCulture Sports' first and only mock draft of 2022.