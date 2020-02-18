Ryan Newman: Photo Shows Wreckage of Terrifying Daytona 500 Crash

Photos of the Daytona 500 crash that sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition, show just how devastating the collision was. One photo of the vehicle, which crashed in the final lap during overtime of the annual race, shows the uncovered car almost completely crushed while being towed off the track by a truck — something one Twitter user thought was a good sign for Newman prior to his official status being released by NASCAR.

Driver side impact of Ryan Newman’s car. Car not being covered up is a great sign. Damge would explain why it might’ve taken so long to get Ryan out. Safety crew might’ve had to cut large enough window for escape. Car was also upside too. Crew members said he’s awake.#DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/6Tg28NTgej — Ryan Forgue (@ryanforgue) February 18, 2020

Soon after the crash, NASCAR released a statement saying that while Newman was in serious condition, his injuries sustained in the crash were not life threatening.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening,” the statement read. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

With the crash occurring just one day prior to the 19th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s death in a collision at the Daytona 500, many people were quick to recognize the improved safety measures that possibly kept Newman from meeting a similarly tragic fate to the late racing icon.

Earnhardt’s death was determined to have happened instantaneously when his car crashed into a wall, leading NASCAR to implement improved safety measures for drivers, including softer crash walls, more protective seat belt systems, stronger roll cages and head and neck safety device requirements.

Photo credit: Jon Durr /NASCAR/NASCAR via Getty Images