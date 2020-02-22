Ryan Newman: NASCAR Fans React to Ross Chastain’s Arrival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Fill in for Injured Star

Ross Chastain is in for a big weekend as he fills in for Ryan Newman in Roush Fenway’s No. 6 car in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He seems more than ready for the task, if footage of him arriving to the garage housing the vehicle is any indicator. As shown in the clip below, Chastain keeps his cool as he wears an all-black jumpsuit and sunglasses as he approaches the garage.

Ross Chastain walks to the Roush Fenway No. 6 Cup car as he begins his role filling in for Ryan Newman. pic.twitter.com/nDCNsKW5mb — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 21, 2020

Fans loved the video and too the tweet’s replies to share their best wishes to Chastain, as well as Newman.

“So proud of you give your best for Ryan Newman,” one fan wrote.

“Man that’s gotta be such a fun job to be able to race every weekend in the 2 biggest series… maybe that can be me one day #DreamBig,” a second fan wrote.

“Looks good in the black uni,” a third Twitter user wrote. “What’s rousch going to do if he wins the race? Nascars version of quarterback controversy.”

“Mighty big shoes to fill. Looking forward to the weekend!” another user wrote.

“Good luck this weekend Ross! Get well Ryan!” yet another user wrote.

“Go Ross go, we are rootin for you,” a sixth user wrote.

While all eyes will be on Chastain, he is focused on filling Newman’s shoes and making him proud.

“No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back,” Chastain wrote on Twitter. “As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud.”

Steve Newmark, Roush Fenway’s president, also commented the replacement, saying: “First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family. That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”

