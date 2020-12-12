Ryan Newman Honors Frontline Worker Who Helped Him Recover From Daytona 500 Crash

✖

Coca-Cola is using a new campaign to pay tribute to people "that inspire." NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is a member of the Coca-Cola team, and he wasted no time selecting someone to honor. He chose a frontline worker that helped him after a frightening wreck in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Newman posted a photo on Instagram that showed him and Fe Roster. He explained that she works at Halifax Health in Florida, the hospital where he recovered from his crash. Newman spent fewer than two days at the hospital before leaving with his daughters, but he remembers the important people that helped save his life. Now, he is using the opportunity to honor one of them.

"As a [Coke Partner], I'm fortunate to have many incredible people in my life. One of them is Fe Roster, who is a frontline worker at Halifax Health in Florida, and played a huge role in my return following the [Daytona 500]" Newman wrote on his Instagram post.

Newman previously made a special trip to Halifax Medical Center to thank those that helped him after the Daytona 500 crash. He spoke to multiple medical professionals during an episode of NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure. Newman also talked about having no recollection of the wreck arriving at the hospital.

Following the wreck on Feb. 17, Newman remained out of stock car racing for the Pennzoil 400, Auto Club 400 and the FanShield 500. He continued to focus on recovery while Ross Chastain replaced him in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang. Although the season came to a halt after four races due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once NASCAR resumed in May, Newman was back in the driver's seat. He finished out the season in the No. 6 Ford Mustang and secured two top-10 finishes. He also took a special moment to thank the track officials and safety crew at Daytona International Speedway when he returned for the Go Bowling 235 in August.

Newman delivered his message over the radio while taking part in practice laps before the green flag. NBC broadcast the audio and highlighted Newman's message to the officials. "Hey, everyone, just wanted to say a big thank you," Newman said. "This is a special day for me." The veteran driver explained that he was able to make his return to the race team and the track due to their efforts in February. He thanked them for pulling him out of the car and all of the efforts they put in to keep every driver safe.