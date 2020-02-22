Ryan Newman’s Friends Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. Have ‘Never Been so Happy to See Our Friend’ in New Photo, Twitter Reacts

Ryan Newman’s friends Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. shared a photo of themselves hanging out with the NASCAR driver, commenting that they have “never been so happy to see” their friend, and Twitter fans are reacting to it. Truex, a NASCAR driver himself, is seen throwing up “thumbs up” signs with Newman in one photo, and three of them — as well as Newman’s wife Krissy — are posed smiling in another photo.

Fans have been loving the images, with one commenting, “I’m speechless. Two days ago the hospital listed him In serious condition. Today he walks out. So many prayers went up. Its nothing short of a miracle! We love you guys!!

“This has made this grown man cry with excitement! I have watched racing since I was 17 and I’m almost 50. I have seen this man in some of the worst wrecks in #NASCAR history and after Monday night’s race I thought we lost another great person. I’m so happy that he’s ok. God Bless,” tweeted another user.

I swear every ten minutes for the last two hours the “best picture ever” gets posted. Such a great day. — Melissa Gooch (@MelissaGooch2) February 19, 2020

What a wonderful sight! I hope that Ryan and Krissie can find the miracle in all of this and in each other. God Bless!! — MTPhillips (@MTP_IOH54) February 19, 2020

Amazing!! Praise God and thank you to all the medical staff at the track and at Halifax Medical for all of their hard work! 🙌🙌🙏🙏❤❤ — Darrell Andes Jr (@andes_jr) February 19, 2020

God must of been looking out for Ryan Newman. I don’t know how he went from being in serious condition to recovering at home in a matter of days especially after a wreck that bad, but it is incredible. — Ashley (@Ashley00823066) February 19, 2020

I am at work and Rocket Man is playing on the ipod. I am almost in tears just thinking how scared I was Monday night. Yes, #GodisGood — Enzo (@Emptydata) February 19, 2020

God definitely heard the prayers & there is an absolutely reason he is here with us today. @RyanJNewman May you heal completely and get stronger everyday. — Lori Troutman (@troutman_lori) February 19, 2020

That’s what TRUE BUDS are for. You guys have rocked social media and Thank God for the most amazing outcome possible, us race fans all have a favorite driver or 2, but when bad shit happens we all support the ones who need it… — Craig Fifield (@Fifieldc11) February 19, 2020

Damn Sherry, this literally brings tears of joy to my eyes!!! More hunting, fishing and racing in ya’lls future! — william hughes (@HughesSarge) February 19, 2020

This helps all of us heal, just us simple folks have been put into tears. Sharing your pictures is helping us heal to. Thank You Sherry, my wife to is ten years cancer free . Life is a battle and seeing you all together shall help me heal tremendously — McMahon (@mikemcmahon58) February 19, 2020

This like like a dream. I can’t believe how this has played out over two days. Amazing does not begin to describe this! ❤️ — Michael Aadland (@michaelaadland) February 19, 2020

My two favorite drivers and my two favorite couples. I’m from Jersey and been a fan of Ryan’s for years. God bless you all and thank you — Chuck Trott Jr. (@TrottChuck) February 19, 2020

I’m so thankful that @RyanJNewman is alive and well. And I hope that whatever issues @NewmanKrissie have been going through, you are able to work it out. Life is so short and precious. — Michael Singh (@MikeSingh73) February 20, 2020