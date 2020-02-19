Ryan Newman’s First Photo From Hospital Sparks Spirited Response From NASCAR Fans

Ryan Newman was in a major car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night, but it looks like he’s getting stronger each day that passes by. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was sent to the hospital on Monday night for his injuries, and on Wednesday Roush Fenway Racing posted a photo of him out of the hospital bed with his two daughters. It was announced Newman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and it looks like he’s recovering from his injuries quickly.

The crash occurred when Newman’s car was nudged by Ryan Blaney on the final lap. It led to Newman spinning out and hitting a wall before flipping a few times in the air and landing on its roof and skidding along the track. Because of the changes NASCAR has made to the tracks and cars over the years, Newman was able to survive the crash.

Here’s a look at fans responding to the photo of Newman.

The Photo

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Here’s a look at Newman smiling with his daughters. We still don’t know the extent of Newman’s injuries, but it looks like he’s doing really well and it’s possible he could race again in the near future.

Richmond Raceway

Awesome! Simply awesome. — Richmond Raceway (@RichmondRaceway) February 19, 2020

Richmond Raceway simply loves the photo by writing “awesome.” All fans can agree with this comment as everyone was hoping Newman was able to survive the crash since Monday was a very scary situation.

Technology

Truly amazing. Thank you God. And thank the latest Nascar safety technology.



I would be willing to pay extra for a car built with the safety of roll bars, Hans device etc. So i would buy fewer cars. A true miracle for Ryan to be up and walking and talking. 💕🙏🏼💕 — minxy⭐⭐⭐ (@minxy99) February 19, 2020

Another fan thanked the technology advancements made over the years for saving Newman’s life. The one thing NASCAR didn’t want is Newman not surviving the crash, so since Earnhardt’s death, NASCAR has made big improvements to their tracks and cars to protect the drivers as much as possible.

No Burns

Wow. No burns or anything.



Truly…UNBELIEVABLE.



I think @NASCAR‘s investment into their safety deserves massive, massive kudos. — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) February 19, 2020

Another noticed that Newman does not have any burns on his body. When Newman’s car was skidding across the track, it caught fire. Newman was wearing a suit that would protect him if the car did catch fire, so that was also good news.

Share the Picture

Sharing the picture. Everyone around me is breathing a sigh of relief along with me. 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 — RetiredLeoceo (@Chiefjfp187) February 19, 2020

Another user is sharing the photo to let his friends know that Newman is doing great. Everyone was hoping for the best in the situation and it looks like that might be the case. But it’s still not known how severe Newman’s injuries are.

Crying

WOW… I’m shedding tears of happiness right now! Thank you for sharing the info & the photo. — Kathleen (@khifan) February 19, 2020

One fan began to cry when she saw the photo because she was so happy. Odds are she wasn’t the only one crying because Newman was on everyone’s mind the last few days. And he will still be on everyone’s mind as he continues to recover.

Get Well

While another fan who doesn’t follow racing knew how bad the crash was, they were happy to see Newman on his feet with his daughters. The fan also told Newman to “get well quick” which it looks like he’s doing as he was sent to the hospital on Monday night.